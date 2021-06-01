Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Tuesday, June 1: Check Timings and Other Details

Host of legal archery-based betting lottery game, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducts the Shillong Teer game every week. For six days a week from Monday to Saturday, the game of Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. There are 12 archery clubs which are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that participate in this game.

The result for Tuesday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.The Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be released in two parts as the archery match is played in two rounds. The maiden round of Shillong Teer starts at 3.45 pm, results for which will be announced by 4.15 pm. The second round will be played at 4.45 pm, results for which are declared by 5:15 pm.

If the game piques your interest, then you can place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain open for customers from 10 am to 3:30 pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

At the time of buying the Shillong Teer ticket, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers stand for the number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. If a ticket-holder’s prediction of arrows hitting the target matches with the Teer Dream number in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer.

Correct predictions made for the second roundwin Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket. The archers participating in Shillong Teer shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. The distance between the target and the archer cannot exceed 30.48 meters.

