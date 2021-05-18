Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Tuesday, May 18; Check Timings and Other Details

The Meghalaya state lottery department will declare the Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 18 today on its official website www.meghalayateer.com. The Teer game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday in two rounds. The first round takes place at 3.45 pm and the second round is held at 4.45 pm.

The Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based game where a total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate. A maximum of 30 arches in the first round and 20 arches in the second round shot the target at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The result of the lottery game is declared on the basis of the guesses made by the ticket holders. The result for both the rounds is declared at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively.

Here is how one can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 18:

Step 1: Visit the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s official website at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 18

Step 3: The correct number that hit the target in each round will be displayed separately. Match the number and see if your guess was correct or not.

Shillong Teer Lottery game: How to participate

1. The Shillong Teer lottery ticket can be bought from any of the authorized shops on weekdays i.e, Monday to Saturday. Interested people can get the ticket at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 between 10 am to 3.30 pm.

2. Those who bought the ticket can participate in the lottery game at Polo ground. Once the arrows are shot by archers, the participants then guess the correct number of arrows that hit the target. The number of arrows shot by the archers in both rounds lies between 0 to 99. The one who guesses the correct number becomes the winner.

