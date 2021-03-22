Shillong Teer Lottery: Here is How to Play

People who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery can do so by purchasing a ticket from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The tickets range anywhere from Re 1 to Rs 100. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is the organiser of the Shillong Teer Lottery and conducts it daily at Polo Ground in Shillong. Around 12 archery clubs participate in the lottery game.

Ticket holders of the Monday Shillong Teer Lottery game can visit the official website of the lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/ to check the results. However, they need to know that the results of the lottery will be released by the lottery department in two parts. At 3:30 and 4:30 the results of the first and second round of the lottery game are declared respectively.

Participants of the game are required to make a correct guess to win the game. While in the other lottery games organised in the country the winners are announced based on the lucky draws.

Those who are playing the Shillong Teer have to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target correctly to win the game. In both rounds of the lottery game, 50 archers shoot the arrows. In the first round, 30 arrows are being shot by each of the 50 archers while the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each in round two.

To set some rules, the lottery department has fixed the height and distance of the target from the shooters that is between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

The winners of the first round are provided with Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet while the winners of round two are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 right guess. Also, there are certain situations known as fourcast when a person wins both the rounds then he or she is rewarded with a whopping amount of Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet.

The process to check the results:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at www.meghalayateer.com after the declaration of the result.

Step 2: Then select the hyperlink with the date March 22 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be able to see the result on the screen.