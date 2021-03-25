Shillong Teer Lottery: Here's How You Can Check The Results

The results for the March 25 Shillong Teer lottery game will be announced later in the afternoon on Thursday. If you happen to be one of the participants who have placed their bets on the winning numbers, then this is how you can check today’s results. Participants should visit the official website of the Meghalaya Jowai Teer or Shillong Teer to check the results by clicking on the link.

The archery match will be held at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3:30 pm and the results of the first round are uploaded instantly on the website. The website will display the results of both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer. The tickets that have won the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm while those of the second round will be announced at 4.30 pm on March 25, 2021.

Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery that is popular among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. To participate in this legal archery-based game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, one has to choose the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that successfully hit the target. Those participants who guess the correct number are declared the winners of the Shillong Teer. There are 50 archers shooting 30 arrows aiming the target in the first round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round, a total of 20 arrows are aimed at the target. The result is announced based on the number of arrows hitting the targets.

The tickets are priced from Re 1 to Rs 100 and as one buys the ticket they also have to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct guess, while for the second round, winners win Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet.