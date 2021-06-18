Shillong Teer Lottery June 18 Results: Here's How to check

The Shillong Teer lottery is a legalised archery-based betting game of northeast India conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. 12 archery clubs are members of this association and participate in the game that is conducted from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground. The game is conducted in two rounds -the first round begins at 3.45 pm and the second round starts at 4.45 pm. The archers from these participating clubs shot arrows, after which the ticket holders of this game bet on the correct number of shots that hit the target.

A maximum of 30 arrows each is allowed to shoot by 50 archers in the first round while20 arrows each in the second round are shot at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The ticket holders bet on a number between 0 and 99. Once the guesses are made by the participants, the results for both the rounds are declared separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. One can check the result by visiting the official portal www.meghalayateer.com.

Here are the steps that should be followed to check the result for the Shillong Teer game for June 18:

Step 1: Search for the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department i.e, www.meghalayateer.com on any internet browser

Step 2: Next, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 18

Step 3: The Shillong Teer game result for each of the rounds will be opened, check the correct number

The tickets of Shillong Teer can be purchased from any of the legalised vendors across the state. Over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters operate from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm across 11 districts of Meghalaya. It costs between Rs 1 and Rs 100.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

The winners of Shillong Teer win a prize of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. Those winning both rounds, receive a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made.

Shillong Teer lottery result for June 17

The correct number for the first round is 58 and for the second round is 18.

