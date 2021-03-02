Shillong Teer Lottery or Jowai Teer Result Announced Today; Details Here

Those participants who bought the tickets for Shillong Teer or the Jowai Teer on March 2, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has been announced on Tuesday. If you happen to have purchased a ticket for this betting lottery game, then you will have to visit the official website to check the results—www.meghalayateer.com. The result for Tuesday’s game will be out in two rounds today. Winners of the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm while the second round of Shillong Teer result will be announced at 4.30 pm on March 1, 2021.

Shillong Teer is unlike the usual lottery systems that are based on lucky draws since under this lottery, winners are declared on the basis of who makes a correct guess. Under this game, participants are expected to select the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Those who guess the correct number are announced as the winner of Shillong Teer. Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game played in Meghalaya and is regulated by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The archery session of Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya at 3:30 pm. There are about 12 archery clubs participating in the association that organizes the Shillong Teer. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

Tickets for the Shillong Teer are priced between the range of Re 1 and go up to Rs 100. Participants can select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of the game. For the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, Rs 80 is awarded for every correct bet, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet is offered.