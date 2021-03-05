Shillong Teer Lottery Result Declared at 4:30 pm on www.meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Friday, March 5 has been declared at 4:30 PM on www.meghalayateer.com. This lottery is different from the regular ones in the country, as the winner in Shillong Teer is not decided by a lucky draw of ticket numbers, but is determined by the number of ‘teer’ or arrows shot. 12 archery clubs take part in the Shillong Teer Lottery event that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

The price of one ticket of Shillong Teer Lottery is priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. For taking part in this lottery, the buyer has to make a guess of the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In round 1, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each, while in round 2, the same number of archers are permitted to shoot not more than 20 arrows. For the convenience of those taking part in the March 5 Shillong Teer Lottery, the number of arrows shot in a round have been fixed between 700 and 2000.

The winner of the Round 1 of this lottery gets a chance to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet. The winner of Round 2 on the other hand, gets Rs 60 per Re 1 guess. If a person is exceedingly lucky to win both Round 1 and Round 2, then he or she has the chance to take home a sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 bet. If such a thing happens, it is called the Fourcast.

The result of round 1 is declared at 3:30 PM and the result for round 2 is released at 4:30 PM.

To check the results online follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink of the result with the date, March 5. Click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where the result will be mentioned.