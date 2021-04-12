Shillong Teer Lottery Result For April 12; Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

Shillong Teer lottery results for today April 12 will be declared by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on the official website of the lottery department www.meghalayateer.com. As the game is conducted in two phases, the result of each round will be published separately. Unlike other lottery draws, Shillong Teer Lottery is a betting game based on archery. Those having a ticket of Shillong Teer can participate in both the rounds of the lottery draw.

The first round of the betting game is conducted at 3:30 pm and the second phase at 4:30 pm.

Here’s how to play the Shillong Teer lottery result:

1. The lottery game is held at Polo Ground in Shillong where 12 archery clubs participate. The ticket holders of the lottery game have to guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds.

2. A maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round are shot by 50 archers. The target is shot from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes in one round.

3. The participants of the Shillong Teer will need to bet on a number between 0 and 99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

4. The one who guesses the last two digit of the arrows correctly is declared as the winner.

Once the draw takes place, the participants can check the result by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result dated April 12

Step 3: Shillong Teer lottery result will be displayed on the page. Check the winners name or winning numbers

Tickets of the Shillong Teer lottery draw is available at any of the authorised lottery shops between 10 am to 3.30 pm. The price of the Shillong Teer lottery ticket range between Rs 1 to Rs 100. Usually, the winners of the first round get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the second round winners get Rs 60 for every correct Re 1 bet.

