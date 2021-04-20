Shillong Teer Lottery Result for April 20 Released at meghalayateer.com, Here’s How to Check

Shillong Teer Lottery game, which is played in Meghalaya, is a unique lottery draw where winners are announced on the basis of the archery game. The ticket holders of the Shillong Teer game can go to the official website meghalayateer.com to check the draw result. The Shillong Teer lottery is conducted in two rounds. The first round is conducted at 3:30 pm and the second round at 4:30 pm. Shillong Teer is a legal game held by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that comprises 12 archery clubs. It is governed by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The ticket holders will have to guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds. A maximum of 30 arrows each by 50 archers are shot in the first round while 20 arrows each in the second round are released. The target is shot from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes in each round.

The participants then bet on a number between 0 and 99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The one who guesses the last two digit of the arrows correctly winsthe game.

Shillong Teer is played on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, people in Shillong and other towns of Meghalaya visit churches for prayer.

How to check result for the Shillong Teer on April 20

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department at meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for April 20

Step 3: The lottery result will be displayed on the page. Check the winners’ name or winning numbers

How to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game

Those who are interested to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from any of the authorised vendors from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and3.30 pm. Each ticket is priced betweenRs 1 andRs 100, depending upon the bet.

Shillong Teer Previous day's result for April 19

The lucky number for the first round who won the game was 39 while in the second round, number 58 has won the game.

