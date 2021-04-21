Shillong Teer Lottery Result for April 21, Here’s How to Check

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is played in Meghalaya. Unlike any other lottery game, winners of Shillong Teer are declared on the basis of the archery game. The lottery is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and the results are declared on the official website meghalayateer.com. The game takes place in two rounds where archers from 12 archery clubs participate. The first round is held at 3:30 pm and the second round at 4:30 pm.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is held at Polo Ground in Shillong where ticket holders will have to guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds. A total of 50 archers shot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round while 20 arrows each are marked in the second round from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

After the arrows are shot, ticket holders then bet on a number between 0 and99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The one who guesses the last two digit of the arrows correctly is declared as the winner of the game.

How to check Shillong Teer result for April 21

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for April 21

Step 3: The lucky numbers to win the game will be displayed on the page. Check the winning numbers

Where to get a Shillong Teer lottery ticket

The interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from any of the legalised vendors from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and3.30 pm. Each ticket is priced between Rs 1 andRs 100. The Shillong Teer lottery game is held on weekdays from Monday to Saturday.

Shillong Teer Previous day's result for April 20

The lucky winning numbers for April 20 were 32 in the first round and 06 in the second round.

