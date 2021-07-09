Shillong Teer Lottery Result for July 9 Declared, Check Details Here

The Shillong Teer lottery game is different from other lottery games as the winners of this game are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, they are decided on the basis of bets made by participants in the archery game. It is a popular betting game in North East India conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association where a dozen of clubs participate.

The game is held on weekdays from Monday to Saturday in two rounds at 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm at Polo Ground in the capital city of the state. The results for the first round is published at 4.15 pm and the result for the second round is declared at 5.15 pm on the official portal www.meghalayateer.com. Here’s how one can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for July 9 by following these steps.

Step 1: Search for the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com through any internet browser

Step 2: Click on the Shillong Teer result for July 9 hyperlink available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened where the correct betting number will be mentioned separately for both rounds

The archery game is played by the archers of the 12 participating clubs where they are allowed to shot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round within 5 minutes. As per the rule of the Shillong Teer, the distance between the archers and the target should be from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters. Once the arrows are shot, the ticket then holders bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows between 0 to 99 that are expected to hit the target correctly. One who bet on the correct number becomes a winner and can win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. Those winning both rounds get a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made which is also known as forecast.

