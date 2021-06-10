Shillong Teer Lottery Result for June 10, Here's How You Can Check

The state of Meghalaya has turned the traditional sport of archery into an exciting legalised betting lottery game known as the Shillong Teer. A group of 12 archery clubs, which are part of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, play the game at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The match takes place from Monday to Saturday and its results are available on the official website at meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer matches are played in two rounds and hence, its results are also declared in two parts. The results of the maiden round of archery match, which begins at 3.45 pm, will be announced by 4.15 pm. In the first round, a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each aimed at the target. The second round of the archery match will start at 4.45 pm on Thursday, results for which are announced at 5:15 pm on the official website. In this round, archers will shoot 20 arrows each aimed at the target.

Those participants who can predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match win the prize money in this game. When an interested participant buys the ticket for this betting-lottery game, they are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows shot by the archers that may hit the target during the Shillong Teer match.

A participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. Those who make correct predictions in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased.

The tickets for Shillong Teer can be bought from state-authorised ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday, for interested participants.

