Shillong Teer Lottery Result for June 12: How to Check Winners, Know Prize Money

Shillong Teer is a legalised archery-based betting game of Meghalaya that is conducted on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The game is held by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo ground in the capital city of the state. Archers from a total of 12 archery clubs participate in this game. The Shillong Teer is held in two rounds. The first round at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm. The winning numbers for both rounds were announced separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm on the official portal www.meghalayateer.com.

The rules of Shillong Teer are different from any other lottery game. It is based on an archery game where the ticket holder predicts the last two digits of the correct number of arrows that hit the target. As many as 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round are being shot by the participating archers. As per the rule of the betting game, the arrow can be shot at a distance between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The last two digits of the number of arrows can be predicted between 0 to 99.

The participants can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 12 by following these simple steps

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the official portal address of the Meghalaya Lottery Department - www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: The result link for Shillong Teer lottery June 12 result will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to view the Shillong Teer game result for each of the rounds

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

The participant who will make a correct guess can win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. Those who win both rounds can win a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rw 1 bet made.

