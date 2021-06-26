Shillong Teer Lottery Result for June 26: How to Check, Prize Details

Meghalaya’s archery-based betting game Shillong Teer for June 26 will be conducted in two rounds by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The first round is held at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm at Polo Ground in the capital city of the state. The Shillong Teer result for the rounds will be published separately on the official website www.meghalayateer.com at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm. Those who have participated in the game can check the correct betting number by visiting the official portal.

The Shillong Teer is a popular betting game in northeast India that is based on the archery competition. Archers from 12 archery clubs participate in this game and shot the target. A maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round are allowed to shot at a distance from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. Once the arrows are shot, those who have bought the Shillong Teer ticket bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target correctly. Participants can bet on the number between 0 to 99. The one who bet on the correct number becomes the winner. Here are Shillong Teer prizes for the winners

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

The prizes in the Shillong Teer betting game are different from other lottery draws. In this game, a winner is awarded the sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet in the second round. Those who win both the rounds of the betting game get a sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 bet made.

People willing to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from Re 1 to Rs 100 from any of the authorised shops. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am from Monday to Saturday. Over 5,000 ticket booking counters operate across 11 districts of Meghalaya.

