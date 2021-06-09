Shillong Teer Lottery Result for June 9: Here's How You Can Check

The Shillong Teer lottery game result for June 9 will be declared today in the afternoon. The popular archery-based betting game of northeast India is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds. The lottery game witnesses participants from 12 clubs. There are a total of two rounds - first, starts at 3:45 pm, and second commences at 4:45 pm.

The Shillong Teer is conducted on weekdays at Polo Ground. The result for both the rounds is published separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 on the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 9 after the link is activated

Step 3: The winning numbers for the Shillong Teer game will be displayed separately for each of the rounds

The archers are allowed to shot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round at a distance from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

Unlike many other lottery winners, the Shillong Teer winner gets a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. Those who are able to guess the correct number in both rounds can win a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made and this is known as ‘Fourcast’.

Apart from Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the other popular archery based lottery games played in northeast India.

