Shillong Teer Lottery Result for March 13 to be Released at meghalayateer.com, Check Details Here

Shillong Teer lottery results for March 13 will be released by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at www.meghalayateer.com. The Shillonhg Teerresult March 13 will be released in two phases — the first phase draw takes place at 3:30 pm and the second phase at 4:30 pm. Ticket holders of the Shillong Teer lottery can check the results by visiting the official website state lottery department. The lottery game is held at Polo Ground in Shillong where 12 archery clubs participate.

The Shillong Teer Lotteryticket holders have to guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds. A maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round are shot by 50 archers. The archers shoot the target at a distance between 15.21 meters and30.48 meters within 5 minutes in one round. As per the draw rules, the number of arrows that are shot must be between 700 and 2000. Those having Shillong Teer tickets have to bet on a number between 0 and99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The one who guesses the last two digit of the arrows correctly becomes the winner of the Shillong Teer.

Tickets of the Shillong Teer lottery draw can be purchased from any of the authorised lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and3.30 pm. The price of the Shillong Teer lottery range between Rs 1 andRs 100.

Here are the steps that should be followed to check the Shillong Teer lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.comStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result dated March 13Step 3: A new page will be displayed with the Shillong Teer lottery result.