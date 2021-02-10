Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at 4:30pm on February 10 at meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for February 10 is scheduled to be declared at 4:30 PM on the state lottery department’s official website, www.meghalayateer.com/. The price of one ticket of Wednesday, February 10 Shillong Teerlottery can range between Re 1 to Rs 100. A unique aspect of the Shillong Teer Lottery is that there is no fixed prize for any winner. The winners of this lottery are determined by the buyer’s guess work. Those who take part in Shillong Teer lottery have to guess the number of arrows that have been shot in a round. There are a total of two rounds in this lottery and as so, the result too is declared in two parts.

As part of the Shillong Teer Lottery, participants have to guess the total number of arrows shot by 50 archers. For the convenience of the lottery buyers, the maximum number of arrows that can be shot in round 1 by one archer have been fixed at 30, while for round 2, the maximum number has been fixed at 20. Furthermore, there is a rule which clearly mentions that number of arrows that can be shot in a round must fall between 700 to 2000.

The result of Shillong Teer round 1 is released at 3:30 PM and the result for round 2 comes at 4:30 PM. The winner of round 1 can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the round 2 winner can take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. In a situation wherein a person wins both round 1 and round 2, then he or she can wins Rs 4000 for Re 1 bet. If that happens, then it is called the Fourcast.

A total of 12 archery clubs take part in the Shillong Teer Lottery, which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. All Shillong Teer Lottery events happen at the Polo Ground in Shillong.