Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at 4:30pm, Participant with Maximum Right Guesses to Get First Prize

The Shillong Teer lottery results for Wednesday, January 20 will be declared at 4:30 PM on the official website. A ticket of the Shillong teer lottery is priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. The result is declared in two parts:round 1 results areout by 3:30 PM, while the round 2 results are announced by 4:30 PM. The sale of Shillong Teer lottery tickets starts at 10 AM. There is no fixed prize money for this Shillong Teer lottery.

The winning scheme of this lottery is such that a person is capable of winning Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in round 1, and in round 2, he or she can win an amount of Rs 60 per Re 1 bet. In a situation where the the person is able to ace both round one and round two, then he/she is eligible to win a sum of Rs 4000 for Re 1 bet. If such a case of win happens, it is termed as the Fourcast.

Shillong Teer lottery is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. This is a slightly different type of lottery in comparison to the others. In order to win this lottery, the person has to do some guess work.

Since this lottery is not dependant on a draw, the person who has purchased the Shillong Teer lotteryticket needs to guess the number of arrows that are going to be shot in a day. The arrows are shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong and a total of 12 archery clubsare a part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who take part in it.

In round 1, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows. In round 2, 20 arrows are shot. The winner of the round is the person who is able to guess the last two digits of the number of arrows that have been shot. To make things easier, the authorities have made a rule wherein the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between seven hundred to two thousand. Further, the height and the distance of the target in two rounds should be between 61 cm to 102 cm, and66 cm to 127, respectively.