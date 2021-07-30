Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at Meghalayateer.com, Here is How You Can Check

Archers associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will gather at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya to start the Shillong Teer game on Friday. Participants who have placed their bets on the archery game that will be played today afternoon will get to know the results through the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com

The betting-archery game was legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act in 1982 and is played from Monday to Saturday. The game will begin at 3.45pm with 50 archers shooting 30 arrows. The teer dream number achieved in the first round will be revealed at 4.15pm. The final round will be played an hour later at 4.45pm where archers will shoot 20 arrows at the target. Result of this round will be revealed at 5.15pm.

Participants whose bets are vindicated in the first round will receive Rs80 for every Rs1 ticket purchased, while participants take home Rs60 for every Rs1 ticket bought if their bets are realised.

If you plan to make some money by placing bets in this archery game, then you can participate by purchasing the Shillong Teer tickets. At the time of purchasing the tickets for Shillong Teer, participants are asked to place their bets on a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the Teer Dream numbers which stands for the arrows shot by the archers that hit the target during the match.If you find the Shillong Teer game interesting then the tickets for this betting-lottery game can be purchased from state-authorised ticket booking shops. The ticket shops are available across the northeastern state in its eleven districts. The ticket shops remain open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm. Visit the ticket shops from Monday to Saturday.

