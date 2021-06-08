Shillong Teer Lottery: Result to be Declared at Meghalayateer.com, Here is How You can Check

The Shillong Teer Lottery result for Tuesday, June 8 will be available at www.meghalayateer.com. The Round 1 result will be declared at 4.15 pm and the Round 2 result will be out by 5:15 pm. The Shillong Teer Lottery takes place under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and a total of 12 archery clubs participate in this event. The winner of this lottery is the person who correctly guesses the number of arrows shot in a round.

If you are the winner of Round 1, then you are eligible to take home a sum of Rs 80 per Re 1 bet, while if you have won Round 2, you get to take home Rs 60 per Rs 1 guess. In case a person ends up winning both Round 1 and Round 2, then he or she gets Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet placed. This situation is called Fourcast.

If you have taken part in the Shillong Teer Lottery held on Tuesday, June 8,then here is how you can check the result:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and log on to the official website of Shillong Teer Lottery, www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see an option that pertains to Tuesday, June 8 lottery result. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein the winners of the Tuesday, June 8, Shillong Teer Lottery will be mentioned

In both the rounds, a total of 50 archers participate and the total number of arrows shot are between 700 and 2000. The only difference between Round 1 and Round 2 is that in the first round, an archer is not permitted to shoot more than 30 arrows, while in Round 2, a person shoots 20 arrows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here