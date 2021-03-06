Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at meghalayateer.com; Know How to Check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery for Saturday, March 6 will be declared in two parts on www.meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is the organiser of the lottery, announces the winners of the first round at 3.30 pm, while that of the second round is declared at 4.30 pm. Differentiating it from other lottery games, in Shillong Teer, the winners are determined based on their correct guess of the number of arrows or teers shot and not based on lucky draws. The Shillong Teer Lottery is organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong and 12 archery clubs participate in it.

Those who are interested in this can buy the ticket of the Shillong Teer Lottery by paying an amount between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket. For taking part in this lottery and winning the prize, the ticket holder has to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds.

50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in round one, while 20 arrows are shot in round two by the same number of archers. The lottery department has fixed the number of arrows shot in a round between 700 and 2000.

For winning round 1, the winners are awarded a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet, whereas the winner of round 2 gets Rs 60 per Re 1 guess. However, if a person is lucky enough to win both round 1 and round 2, then he/she can take home a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet. This situation is known by the term Fourcast.

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery can be checked online by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Ticket holders are required to visit the official website by clicking on the link,www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: You will then have to look for the hyperlink of the result with the date March 6, on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: After clicking on the hyperlink you will be redirected to a new page with the results displayed on it