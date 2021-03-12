Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared on www.meghalayateer.com at 4:30 pm

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Friday, March 12, will be declared on www.meghalayateer.com at 4:30 PM. The result of this lottery is released in two rounds. The first round result is announced by 3:30 PM while the result for round 2 is released at 4:30 PM. The prize and result scheme of this lottery is also slightly different from the lotteries conducted by other states like West Bengal and Kerala. Usually, in lotteries the winning ticket number is decided by a lucky draw, but in Shillong Teer lottery, the winner is determined by his or her guess about the number of teer or arrows shot in a round.

Once the result of both the rounds are out, you can check the Friday, March 12, Shillong Teer lottery online by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type www.meghalayateer.com to go to the website

Step 2: On the homepage click on a hyper link which mentions the date ‘March 12’

Step 3: New window will open, where the list of winning numbers will be mentioned.

To win the Shillong Teer Lottery, the person has to correctly guess the number of arrows shot in a round. For the convince of lottery enthusiasts, the authorities have fixed the number of maximum arrows that can be shot in a round. A total of 12 archery clubs take part in the Shillong Teer Lottery event that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

In round one, 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each while in round two, these archers cannot exceed shooting 20 arrows per person. The number of arrows that can be shot in a round have been fixed between 700 and 2000.

The winner of round onegets to takehome Rs 80 for every Re 1 and the winner of round twogets Rs 60 per Re 1. If a person is lucky enough to win both the rounds, then, he or she can take home a sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1. This situation is called the Fourcast.