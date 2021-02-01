Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Out Today; Know the Details

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be declared at 4:30 pm on Monday, February 1. You can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check the results. The outcome of the lottery will be announced in two parts. The first round results will be out by 3:30 pm, while the second round it will be declared at 4:30 PM. There are a total of 12 archery clubs that are a part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and the arrows are shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Shillong Teer Lottery: Sale and price of lottery tickets

From morning 10 am the sale of the tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery begins and will continue till 3:30 pm. There is no fixed price of the ticket. If you want to buy the lottery tickets it can be purchased at a price anywhere between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Shillong Teer Lottery: Prize awarded to the winners

A sum of Rs 80 is awarded to the winner of the round one lottery for every correct Re 1 bet. In round 2, Rs 60 is awarded for every Re 1 bet to the person who wins. However, if the person is able to win both the rounds (1 and 2) then a whopping amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet is being given to the winner. The term Fourcast is used to denote such cases.

Shillong Teer Lottery: Rules of the game

1. Ticket buyers of the Shillong Teer lottery will have to make a correct guess to win the lottery instead of draws held for several other lottery games.

2. In round 01 30 arrows are being shot by 50 archers. While, in round 02, 20 arrows are being shot.

3. As per a rule made by the authorities for the convenience of the lottery participants, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000.

4. The height of the target is fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm while the distance is set between 66 cm to 127 cm.

5. The shooters try to hit the target which is at a distance of 15.21 metres to 30.48 metres.

6. Making a guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target, the ticket holders have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. The one who correctly guesses the numbers wins the Shillong Teer Lottery.