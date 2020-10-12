Shillong Teer Lottery Results Announced Today, Check Here for All Details

The Shillong Teer lottery Result was released by the officials on the official website, https:ww.meghalayateer.com/.

For those who are unaware of this unique style of the lottery should know that this is an archery-based lottery that is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Approximately, 12 archery clubs are a part of this association. There are two rounds for prizes in the Shillong Teer lottery system. The first-round number is announced at 3:45 pm while the second-round number is declared at 4:45 pm. The time of selling tickets for this lottery is between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The prize scheme of the Teer lottery is also very unheard of, a person can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round and can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on the second round. In case, the person is able to predict the correct number in both round and round 2 then he or she can win a sum as much as Rs 4,000 for Re 1. Such case of win is called the ‘Fourcast’.

The procedure of Teer lotteries is simple, the person who bets needs to guess the number of arrows that are shot in a day. In round one of Teer lottery 50 archers shoot 30 arrows and in the round two 20 arrows are shot. The person who guess the last 2 digits of the number correctly, is the winner.

Another interesting thing to note is that, as per the rules of this lottery, the total number of arrows in a round should be between seven hundred to two thousand in numbers. In terms of the target, the height should be between 61 cm to 102 cm and the circumstance must be between 66 cm to 127.