Shillong Teer Lottery Results at 3:30 pm, Know Prizes and Rules of the Game

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery at Polo Ground in Shillong every day. Tickets for the same can be bought from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm. However, the price of the ticket is not fixed and one can be charged anywhere from Re 1 to Rs 100. Ticket holders of the Tuesday, March 23 Shillong Teer Lottery can go to the official website of the lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/ to check the results.

The results of the lottery game are released by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two parts as the game is played in two different rounds. The result of the first round is declared at 3:30 pm while after a gap of one-hour the outcome of round two is announced at 4:30 pm.

Rules:12 archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer lottery.

To play and win the game the participants are required to make a correct guess. While in the other lottery games organised in the country lucky draws are conducted to announce the winners.

To win the game participants will have to correctly guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target.

50 archers participate in both rounds of the lottery game to shoot the arrows. They shoot 30 arrows each in the first round while 20 arrows each are shot in round two.

The height and distance of the target from the shooters are fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

Prizes:First-round winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery receive Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet. While Rs 60 for every Re 1 right guess is given to the second-round winners.

Participants of the lottery game also need to note that a sum of Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet is also being awarded by the lottery department to the player who wins both the first and second round.

How to check the results:Step 1: Visit www.meghalayateer.com after the declaration of the result.

Step 2: Next, select the hyperlink with the date March 23 available on the homepage.

Step 3: Results will be displayed on the screen.

