Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 1 Game to be Announced at 4.30 PM, Check Details

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery betting game played in Meghalaya. The association comprises 12 archery clubs of Shillong who take part in the archery based teer game. If you happen to have bought the tickets for the Shillong teer match that will be played on April 1, 2021 then here is how you check the result. Participants can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website.

The archery game is played in two rounds. Participants can buy tickets for Shillong Teer on six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm. Those who buy the tickets will also have to bet on a number between 0 and99. The first round of the game begins at 3:30pm. Results of the first and second round of Shillong teer target hit numbers will be announced for public at 4:30pm and 5pm on Thursday, respectively.

In the first round of Shillong Teer, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round 20 arrows each are shot at the target. The winner of the betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. If a player successfully guesses the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If the player is able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

If a player is able to correctly predict the target number in both the first and second rounds, then they can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 ticket they bought.

Shillong teer game was legalised in 1982 after the government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.