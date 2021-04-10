Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 10: Know How to Check; Prize Details

Meghalaya is known for its traditional sport of Archery and taking certain aspects from the game, the state organises the Shillong Teer Lottery. The betting game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. There are 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. People who have purchased the tickets for the Saturday, April 10 Shillong Teer match will be able to check the results in the evening at the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

The betting game is held in two rounds and the first round starts at 3:30 pm at Polo Ground in Shillong. The result of the first round will be announced at 4:15 pm while that of the second round will be released at 5:15 pm. The tickets for the lottery can be purchased by those who wish to participate in the game and try their luck from 10 am to 3:30 pm from any lottery shop present in the state.

Also, you can be asked to pay any amount between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket as the price of the ticket is not fixed. Unlike other lottery games played in the country where winners are decided by conducting draws, the winners of the Shillong Teer are decided based on correct guesses made by the player.

The participant of the Shillong Teer has to guess the number of arrows shot in both rounds. They have to guess the last two digits of the complete number of arrows that hit the target and the bet is put on numbers from 0 to 99. In both the rounds, there are 50 archers who shoot 30 and 20 arrows each in round one and round two respectively.

The height of the target should be between 61 cm to 102 cm while the distance of the target from the shooters will not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters, as per the rules set by the lottery department.

The winner of the first round will get Rs 80 for every right Re 1 bet and for the second round, Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent is awarded. The department also gives Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet to the player who makes a correct guess in both rounds.

In 1982, the state government of Meghalaya legalised the Shillong Teer Lottery game by passing the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.

