Shillong Teer Lottery Results For April 14, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

Shillong Teer Lottery is a daily betting game which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. Tickets of the game can be availed from any authorised lottery shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The cost of the ticket is not fixed and can vary from Re 1 to Rs 100. Results of the Wednesday, April 14, Shillong Teer Lottery will be released in two phases on the official website of the lottery department that is www.meghalayateer.com.

As the game is played in two rounds therefore the outcomes are announced in two phases. For the first round, the result is released at 4:15 pm while for the second round it will be declared after a gap of an hour at 5:15 pm. Shillong Teer is based on Archery and the winners of the game are decided on the basis of correct guesses made by them.

Rules of the game:

1. The game is played at Polo Ground in Shillong and around 12 archery clubs participate in it.

2. Players can participate in both the rounds of the game and are required to make the right guesses of the number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds in order to win the game.

3. Players have to bet on a number between 0 and 99 by guessing the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

4. 30 arrows each in the first round while 20 arrows each in the second round are being shot by 50 archers.

5. The archers hit the target from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters and within 5 minutes in a single round.

Prize:

First-round winners will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while for the second-round winners the winning amount is Rs 60 for every correct Re 1 bet. The lottery department also gives Rs 4,000 for every right Re 1 bet to the players who win both rounds.

How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the State Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result from the homepage.

Step 3: After the click, the result will be displayed on the screen.

