​Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 17: Here's How to Check and Other Details

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises Shillong Teer Lottery, which is an Archery based betting game and is played on all days except Sunday. The game has completely different rules from that of the other lottery games played in the country. One of the major differences is that in Shillong Teer the winners are decided on the basis of correct guesses, while in other lottery games, lucky draws are conducted. People who are interested and want to play the game can purchase the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket from any authorised lottery shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm. However, the cost of the ticket varies from Re 1 to Rs 100.

The results of the Saturday, April 17 betting game can be accessed by the ticket holders from the official website of the lottery department,www.meghalayateer.com. The results will be out in two phases –at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm –as the game is played in two rounds (round one and round two). Ticket holders can participate in both rounds of the game.

The game is organised at Polo Ground in Shillong and is being participated by around 12 archery clubs. Participants are required to guess correctly the number of arrows that are being shot to win the game. They will also have to bet on a number between 0 and 99 by making a guess of the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

There are a total of 50 archers who shoot arrows in both rounds. 30 arrows each are being shot in the first round, while 20 each in round two.

The lottery department gives Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet to the first round winners, while the second round winners receive Rs 60 for every right Re 1 bet. The lottery department also has a special prize amount for those who win both rounds at Rs 4,000 for every correct bet.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com post the result declaration

Step 2: After that, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result which will be available on the homepage

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

