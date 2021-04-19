Shillong Teer Lottery Results For April 19, Click Here for More Details

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a daily lottery (except on Sunday) organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The archery based betting game is played in two rounds and the results of the first round will be released at 4:15 pm and after a gap of an hour that is at 5:15 pm, the second round results will be out on Monday, April 19. The winners of the game are decided based on the correct guesses made by them. Tickets of the Shillong Teer can be availed from any authorised lottery shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

However, the cost of the ticket is not fixed hence the purchaser can be asked to pay an amount anywhere from Re 1 to Rs 100.Ticket holders of the Monday, April 19 betting game can check the results by visiting the official website at www.meghalayateer.com after the outcomes are declared. Check the details of the game below:

Rules:

1. The game is played at Polo Ground in Shillong and around 12 archery clubs participate in it.

2. Accurate guess is required to be made by the participants regarding the number of arrows that are being shot to win the game.

3. Participants need to bet on a number between 0 and 99 by guessing the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

4. A total of 50 archers shoot arrows in both rounds. 30 arrows each is being shot in the first round while 20 each in round two.

5. The target should be between 61 cm to 102 cm in height while the distance of the target from the shooters should be between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

Prize: Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet is awarded to the winners of the first round. The second round winners will get Rs 60 for every right Re 1 bet.

Also if a person participates in both the rounds of the lottery game and manages to win both then he/she will get Rs 4,000 for every correct bet.

How to check the result?

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the State Lottery Department by clicking at www.meghalayateer.com post the result declaration.

Step 2: Next, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result.

Step 3: After the click, the result will be displayed on the screen.

