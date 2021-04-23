Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 23 Game, Check Time and Other Details

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be organising the Shillong Teer lottery’s archery match on Friday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. If you happen to have purchased a ticket for this lottery-betting game, then you will have to visit the official website to check the results by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/.

At 3.45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer will be held, results for the same will be announced at 4:15pm. This will be followed by the second round at 4:45 pm and results for the same will be announced at 5:15 pm.

Unlike usual lottery games that are based on lucky draws, the Shillong Teer Lottery system awards prize money to those participants who make a correct guess of the last two numbers of the complete number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match.

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game played in Meghalaya and it is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Besides Shillong Teer, the betting lottery game is played at three different places in Meghalaya, that go by the name Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer. The archery match has about 12 clubs participating in it. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows eachwhile in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot at the target.

Tickets for Shillong Teer are sold for Re 1 and go up to Rs 100, and players can select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. For every correct bet by the lottery department, Rs 80 is awarded in the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, while for the second round,Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet is offered.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here