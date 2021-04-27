Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 27, 2021 Game; Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of Meghalaya. The results for the archery match that will be played on Tuesday at Shillong’s Polo ground, will be announced later in the afternoon.

Those who have placed their bets and have bought the lottery tickets for April 27 lottery game should log on to the official website of Shillong Teer at www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of the Shillong Teer archery game will commence at 3.45 pm. This will be followed by the second round that will be played at 4.45 pm. The result of the first round will be declared at 4:15 pm, while the second round results will be out by 5:15 pm.

Those who are interested in participating in the game and try their luck can buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm,available from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. Once you buy the ticket, you are supposed to bet on a number between 0 and99. The winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who could correctly predict the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

Ticket-holders who guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round get to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round around 20 arrows each are shot at the target.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here