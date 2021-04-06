Shillong Teer Lottery Results for April 6 Game, Check Details

Archery is a traditional sport played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The sport holds value to the local tribes of the region, especially the Khasi tribe. And taking forward this tradition of archery, the state organises the Shillong Teer lottery betting game from Monday to Saturday.

For the Shillong Teer match that will be held on April 6, 2021, the results will be announced later in the afternoon. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participants of Shillong Teer can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong teer game was legalised in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The archery-based betting lottery game is played in two rounds. Those who wish to participate in the game and try their luck can buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm. As a player buys the ticket, they will also have to bet on a number between 0 and99.

Winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The first round of Shillong Teer starts at 3:30pm. Results of the first and second round of Shillong teer hit numbers will be announced at 4:30pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Around 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the starting round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round 20 arrows each are shot at the target. Those who guess the teer dream number in the first round, get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number, while those players who guess the winning number in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.