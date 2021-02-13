Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 13 Released at meghalayateer.com; Check Here

The Shillong Teer lottery for Saturday has been declared on the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ . The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer lottery every day and announces the result in two parts. The first round of Shillong Teer Lottery results was declared at 3:30 pm, while the second round Shillong Teer Lottery results were announced at 4:30 pm. The Sports Association comprises 12 archery clubs whereas the game is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Those who are interested and want to purchase the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket can do so between 10 am and 3:30 pm from any lottery shop in the state. However, before buying the ticket, it is important to note that the price of the ticket is not fixed. Hence, one can be charged anywhere between Re 1 to Rs 100 per ticket of the lottery.

Any person who makes a correct bet will be awarded a sum of Rs 80 for each right guess in the first round. While for every Re 1 bet in the second round, the person will be awarded Rs 60. Also, there is a term Fourcast which is used in the game when a ticket holder wins both the rounds of the game and as a reward he/she gets an amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet.

The Shillong Teer lottery is very different from the other lottery games played in different parts of the countryas herepeople with the ticket are required to make a correct guess to win, while in others it is completely based on your luck as the winners are decided by conducting draws.

In the Shillong Teer lottery, the ticket holders have to guess the number of arrows which can hit the target and then have to bet on any number between 0 and99. A total of 30 archers participatein the first round and there are only 20 archers in round two. Also, in both the rounds, the arrows are being shot by 50 archers.

The other rules of the game says that the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 and the height and distance of the target is also fixed between 61 cm and102 cm, and 66 cm and 127 cm,respectively.