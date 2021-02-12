Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 13 to be Released at meghalayateer.com; Read Terms and Conditions

The Shillong Teer lottery results will be declared on Friday, February 12 in two rounds. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer lottery every day. Ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check their results. The first round results for Shillong Teer Lottery for February 13 will be released at 3:30 pm by the association, while the second round results will be out at 4:30 PM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is associated with 12 archery clubs and the arrows are being shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

People who are interested in the game and want to purchase the Shillong Teertickets can do so between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The buyers need to note that there is no fixed price of the ticket, it can be purchased by paying a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Shillong Teer Lottery Prize awarded

For every correct bet in the first round, a sum of Rs 80 is awarded to the winner. Whereas, Rs 60 is given to the winners of the second round for every Re 1 bet.Also, a winning amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet is awarded to a person who wins both the rounds of the game. The term Fourcast is used to denote such a situation.

Shillong Teer Lottery Rules

Compared to other lottery games around India, where draws are being conducted to select a winner, the Shillong Teer lottery ticket holders are required to make a correct guess to win the lottery.

There are 50 archers who shoot the arrows. In the first round, a total of 30 archers participate, while 20 other take part in the second round.As per a rule made by the authorities, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000. This rule had been made for the convenience of the lottery participants. A fixed range from 61 cm to102 cm and from 66 cm to 127 has also decided for the height and distance of the target, respectively.

To win the game, the ticket holders are required to guess the number of arrows that can hit the target. And then, they bet on a number between 0 to 99.