Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 14 to be Declared Today at meghalayateer.com; Here Are the Details

On Sunday, February 14 results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be released in two parts. At 3:30 pm, the results of the first round will be out while after a gap of an hour i.e. at 4:30 pm, the second round results will be declared. The Shillong Teer lottery is being organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. People who have purchased the ticket can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check their results. 12 archery clubs are associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and the venue where the arrows are being shot is the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Those who could not buy the ticket this time and want to purchase it for the other day can do so between 10 am and 3:30 pm. Also, it needs to be noted that the price of the ticket is not fixed i.e for purchasing a ticket, the buyer would have to pay a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100., depending on the number of bets.

A sum of Rs 80 is being awarded to the person for every correct bet in the first round. Whereas, in the second round, for every right Re 1 bet, Rs 60 is being given to the winners. The association also gives a winning amount of Rs 4000 per correct Re 1 bet to a person who wins both the rounds of the game, such a situation is known as Fourcast.

Unlike the other lottery games, where the winners are decided by conducting draws, in the Shillong Teer lottery, the ticket holders are required to make a correct guess. The ticket holders need to guess the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bet on a number between 0 to 99.

As per the rule made for the convenience of the lottery participants, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000. A fixed range between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 has also been set for the height and distance of the target respectively.