Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 22 to be Declared : Check Details Here

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will declare the result of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Monday, February 22 in two parts. For the initial round, the outcome will be released at 3:30 pm, while after a difference of one hour, results of the second round will be announced.

Tickets holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery for Fenruary 22 can access the results by visiting the official website www.meghalayateer.com/. Also, the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery are not decided on the basis of lucky draws, which is the criteria for choosing the winners of the other lottery games played in the country.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong and there are 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Those who want to play the Shillong Teer Lottery can buy the ticket for the same from any lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm. However, they need to note that the price of the tickets are not fixed.

The ticket holder who wins the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery is allowed to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet, while Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is given to the winners of the second round. The lottery department also gives special prize money to the person who wins both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery at Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet and such a situation is known by the term Fourcast.

Those who have purchased the lottery ticket will have to make a right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bid on a number between 0 to 99 to win the game and get the prize money. Also, a fixed range of height and distance of the target has been fixed by the lottery department. The total number of arrows shot in a single round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000, according to the other rules of the game.