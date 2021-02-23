Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 23: Check Prizes, Rules and Other Details Here

On Tuesday, February 23, the results of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be released by the organiser of the lottery i.e. the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, in two parts. For the initial round of Shillong Teer Lottery, the outcome will be released at 3:30 pm, while for the second round, the results will be announced at 4:30 pm that is after a gap of one hour. To access the results, the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery are required to visit the official website by clicking on the link- www.meghalayateer.com/.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is being organised at the Polo Ground in the state and is of lucky draws. There are 12 archery clubs linked with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The tickets of the Shillong Teer Lottery can be bought by anyone who is interested in playing the game from any lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm. However, it to be noted that the price of the tickets are not fixed and hence, the ticket buyers can be asked to pay an amount ranging anywhere between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket.

For winning the rounds of the game, the ticket holders will have to make a right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then, they will have to bid on a number between 0 and 99. The organisers of the Shillong Teer Lottery have also fixed the height and distance of the target at 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127, respectively. Whereas, between 700 and 2,000 arrows are mandatorily required to be shot in a single round.

Rs 80 for every correct bet is being awarded to the ticket holders who win the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, while Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is given to the second-round winners. Special prize money is also given by the lottery department to the person who wins both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery. The prize amount is worth Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet and such a situation is known as Fourcast.