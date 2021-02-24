Shillong Teer Lottery Results for February 24: Check Here For Prizes and Rules to Play

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will declare the Shillong Teer Lottery today in two parts. At 3:30 pm, the outcome of the first or initial round will be declared and the results of the second round will be out at 4:30 pm. Those who have the tickets of the lottery can check their results at the official website -- www.meghalayateer.com/.

The Polo Ground in Shillong is the place where the lottery game is being organised. The Shillong Teer Lottery is played unlike the other lottery games organised in the country where the winners are decided by conducting lucky draws. There are 12 archery clubs linked with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Those who are interested in the game and want to buy the tickets from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm.

While playing the game, the ticket holders will have to make a right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then they will have to bid on a number between 0 and 99 to win the rounds. The height and distance of the target have also been fixed by the organisers of the Shillong Teer Lottery at 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127, respectively. Also, the arrows are mandatorily required to be shot between 700 and2,000 in a single round.

The winners of the first round of the lottery will be given Rs 80 for every correct bet, while Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet will be offered to the second-round winners. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will also be giving a special prize to the person who wins both the first and second rounds of the lottery which will be worth Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet and is defined as Fourcast.