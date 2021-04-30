Shillong Teer Lottery Results for Friday, April 30; Check Time and Other Details

The state of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982 which made the now popular Shillong Teer a legal betting-lottery game. Based on the traditional sport of archery, played among the local tribes of the state, ticket-holders of Shillong Teer lottery game place their bets on the possible outcomes of the archery match.

If you are one of the ticket-holders of Friday’s Shillong Teer game, then you can check the results of today’s match on www.meghalayateer.com.

The results of Friday’s match will come out in two rounds since the match will be played in two parts. The game will be played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, with the first round of this betting-lottery game played at 3.45 pm.

The second round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm. Results of the first round of archery match will be declared at 4:15pm while the second round results will be announced by 5:15 pm. There are 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows eachat the target in the first round.

The second round will see about 20 arrows each shot at the target. If you happen to guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, you stand a chance of taking home Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the winning target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round of the archery game get to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Interested people or participants can test their luck and buy the tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Shillong Teer tickets are available from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the state. The Shillong Teer game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

