Shillong Teer Lottery Results for March 3 to be Announced; Check Details Here

Ticket holders of the Shillong Teer or the Jowai Teer lottery for March 3 can visit the official website by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/ to check the results. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be announcing the lottery results on March 3, 2021, in two rounds. The winners of the first round of Shillong Teer Lottery will be announced at 3.30 pm, while that of the second round will be released at 4.30 pm. Unlike usual lottery systems organised in the country that are based on lucky draws, the Shillong Teer Lottery declares those participants as winners who make a correct guess.

Governed by the rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game in Meghalaya. Participants playing this game have to select the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target and those who are able to do so are declared the winner of Shillong Teer.

Ticket holders of the lottery game need to know that the archery session of Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya at 3:30 pm. About 12 archery clubs participate in the association that organizes the Shillong Teer. 30 arrows are being shot in the first round by 50 archers,while in the second round,20 arrows are being shot.

For both the first and second rounds of the Shillong lottery game, the participants can select numbers from 0 to 99. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct bet for the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery,while Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is offered for the second round by the lottery department.

A prize amount of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet is also being given to the participant who wins both the first and the second round of the lottery game. Those who want to purchase the ticket can get it from any state lottery shop and should note that the price of the tickets start from Re 1 and go up to Rs 100.