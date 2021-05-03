Shillong Teer Lottery Results For May 3: Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

The results for Monday’s legal archery-based lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya, known as the Shillong Teer will be announced this evening. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the results will be announced onwww.meghalayateer.com.

There are about 12 archery clubs that are a part of the association that organizes the match of Shillong Teer, and declare the Shillong Teer Lottery result. Interested participants can buy Shillong Teer tickets ranging from Re 1 up to Rs 100 from more than 5,500 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of the state. For the first round of Shillong Teer game, the tickets are sold from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, while for the second round the tickets are sold till 4.30 pm.

The results of the game played at Shillong’s Polo Ground will come out in two rounds. The first round of this betting-lottery game is played at 3.45 pm, while the following round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm. Winning numbers of the first round of archery match are declared at 4:15pm, while the second round results are daily announced by 5:15 pm.

The match will feature 50 archers who will shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round. The second round will see about 20 arrows each being shot at the same target by 50 archers. If a ticket-holder happens to guess the winning teer dream number in the first round, they stand a chance of taking home Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the winning target number, while those who guess the correct number in the following round of the archery game get to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Archery is one of the traditional sports of Meghalaya that is played by several tribes of the region.

