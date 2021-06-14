Shillong Teer Lottery Results for Monday, June 14; Here is How You Can Check

Meghalaya is one of the states in the country that has turned the tribal sport of archery into a legalised betting lottery game known as the Shillong Teer that is played from Monday to Saturday. A group of 12 archery clubs, part of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participate in the game at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. Results for the match held on June 14 will be made available on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer archery match is played in two rounds and hence its results are also declared at two different schedules. The maiden round of archery match, which begins at 3.45 pm, will have its results announced by 4.15pm.

The next round of the archery match will start at 4.45pm on Monday and its results will be available on the website at 5:15 pm. In this round, archers will shoot 20 arrows at the target, while in the first round a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows.

The winners of Shillong Teer are participants who can predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match. When a participant buys the ticket for this betting-lottery game, they are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99.

These numbers represent the number of arrows shot by the archer that hit the target during the match.

A ticket-holder is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. Those who make the right predictions in the second round receive Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased.

The tickets for Shillong Teer can be bought from ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

The ticket counters remain open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

