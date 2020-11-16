Shillong Teer Lottery Results for November 16 to be Announced Shortly at meghalayateer.com

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be declared on Monday, November 16. Those who have purchased the ticket can check the results at the official website at meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique style of lottery. As the name suggests, this lottery is based on archery. The Shillong Teer Lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. There are around 12 archery clubs that are part of the association. The results of the lottery are declared in two rounds: the first round is at 3:45 pm and the second round is at 4:45 PM. The time of selling tickets of Shillong Teer lottery is fixed between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The procedure of Teer lotteries is simple. The one who bets has to guess the number of arrows that are shot in a day. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows and in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The person who is able to guess the last 2 digits of the number correctly is the winner. Another interesting aspect of this lottery is that the total number of arrows in a round should be between seven hundred to two thousand. The height of the target should be between 61 cm and 102 cm and the circumference has to be between 66 cm and 127cm.

The prize scheme of the Teer lottery is as unique as the lottery. A person has the possibility of winning Rs 80 on every Re 1 he or she bets on a number in the round 1. In the second round, the person can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. In a situation, wherein a person is able to predict the numbers correctly in both round 1 and round 2, he or she becomes eligible for winning a sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1. Such a situation is called a ‘Fourcast’.