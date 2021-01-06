Shillong Teer Lottery Results for Second Round to be Declared Soon, check at meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer lottery results for Wednesday, January 6 will be declared at 4:30 PM on the official website https:www.meghalayateer.com/. This lottery is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. There are 12 archery clubs that are a part of this association.

There are two rounds for prizes in the Shillong Teer lottery system. The first-round number is announced at 3:30 pm, while the second-round number is declared at 4:30 pm. The time of selling tickets for this lottery starts at 10:00 am. The tickets of the Teer lottery are priced between Rs 1 to Rs 100.

The procedure of Teer lotteries is such that a person who bets, needs to guess the number of arrows that are shot in a day. The archery session is played at Polo Ground in Shillong.

In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows and in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The person who is able to guess the last 2 digits of the numbers of the arrows shot correctly is the winner. Moreover, there is also a rule here that the total number of arrows in a round should be between seven hundred to two thousand and the height of the target should be between 61 cm to 102 cm and the distance must be between 66 cm to 127.

The prize scheme of the Teer lottery is such that a person can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round and can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on the second round.

If a person is lucky enough and is able to correctly predict the digits in round 1 and round 2, then he or she can win a sum of Rs 4,000 for Re 1. Such a case of win is called the ‘Fourcast’.