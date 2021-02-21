Shillong Teer Lottery Results on February 21: Know the Prizes Details and Other Important Info

The Shillong Teer lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will declare its result on Sunday, February 21, in two parts i.e. for the first round the outcome will be released at 3:30 pm while after a gap of one hour results of the second round will be announced. The results can be accessed by the ticket holders by visiting the official website www.meghalayateer.com/. The way in which the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery are announced is different from the other lotteries played in the country as in other lottery games winners are decided on the basis of lucky draws.

The game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong and the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is linked with 12 archery clubs. Tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can be bought from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm. However, since the rate of the tickets are not fixed a person can be asked to pay anywhere between the range of Re 1 to Rs 100 for a single ticket.

Upon winning the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, the person is allowed to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet while Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is awarded to the winners of the second round. There is also a special prize money given to the person who wins both the first and second rounds worth Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet and such a situation is termed as Fourcast.

Those who have purchased the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket will win the game only when they will make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bid on a number between 0 to 99.