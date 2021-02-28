Shillong Teer Lottery Results on February 28: Know the Details About Lottery and Rules

The Shillong Teer lottery results for Sunday, February 28, 2021,will be released in two parts by theKhasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The result of the first round of the Shillong Teer lotterywill be out at 3:30 pm, whilethe second round lucky winnerswill be announcedafter a gap of one hourat 4:30 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, with the association of 12 archery groups, conducts the lottery game at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery will have to visit the official website to check the results by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is very different from the other lottery games organised in the country as the winners are the one who makes a correct guess. In otherlottery games, it is based on the lucky draw. Secondly, the price of the Shillong lottery ticket is not fixed and those who want to purchase it can be asked to pay any amount between Re 1 and Rs 100, depending upon the bets.

Those who are interested in the Shillong Teer Lottery and want to buy the tickets can do so from any lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm.

Rs 80 for every correct bet is awarded by the lottery department to those who win the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is offered. Sometimes, a person can win both the first and the second round of the lottery game. In such a situation, the lottery department offers them a prize amount of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet and has termed the situation as Fourcast.

To win the game, the ticket holders are asked to make a right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and after that, he/she will also have to bid on a number between 0 and99. The lottery department has also set other rules for the game including a fixed range for the height and distance of the target.