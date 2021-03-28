Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Announced Today at meghalayateer.com; Check Here

The result of the Shillong Teer Lottery, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be announced by the state lottery department on Sunday. The unique lottery game is played and won by the participants by making correct guesses, unlike other state lotteries in the state where lucky draws are done to determine the winners. The game is organised daily by the and the results will be released on its official website at https://meghalayateer.com/.

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game and its results are declared in two rounds. The first-round winners are announced at 3.30 pm while the winners of the second round are released at 4.30 pm.

Played in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer is a lottery game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Participants or players of the game are required to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target and those who manage to do so are declared the winners of the game.

Players need to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the rounds of the game and are awarded Rs 80 for the first round for every correct bet. While winners of the second round receive Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet.

Around 12 archery clubs participate in the game which is organised at Polo Ground in Shillong at 3:30 pm. A total of 50 archers shoot arrows in both the rounds of the game that is 30 arrows each in round one and 20 arrows each in round two.

Those who are interested and want to play Shillong Teer Lottery need to buy a ticket for the same from any lottery shop present in the state. The cost of the lottery tickets ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100 as the amount is not fixed.