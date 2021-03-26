Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Announced Today at meghalayateer.com, Here's How to Check

Archery-based lottery game Shillong Teer will be announcing the results of its March 26 match by Friday afternoon. Those who have bought the tickets for Friday’s game will be able to check the result of today’s game by logging on to the official website of Shillong Teer.

The result of the game will be out in two rounds. Winners of the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm while the winners of the second round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 4.30 pm on March 26, 2021.

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya that is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Archery is a famous game that is played by the state’s Khasi tribe. Players of Shillong Teer have to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Those players who guess the correct number are declared the winner of Shillong Teer.

The archery session for the Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in Shillong at 3:30 pm. The game has about 12 archery clubs participating as part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target while in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot at the target.

Tickets for Shillong Teer range from Re 1 to Rs 100. Participants are allowed to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of the game. For the first round of the Shillong Teer, Rs 80 is awarded for every correct bet by the lottery department, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet is given.