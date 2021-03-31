Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Announced Today; How You Can Win

On Wednesday, the results for the March 31 Shillong Teer betting lottery game will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association after the completion of the archery match that takes place at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3.30 pm. The tickets for the Shillong Teer are priced from Re 1 to Rs 100 and can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. If you are one of the ticket holders of the Wednesday betting lottery game then you can check the result by visit the official website of the Meghalaya Jowai Teer or the Shillong Teer via any internet browser or can simply click on www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is conducted in two rounds therefore the official website will display the results of both the first and second rounds of the lottery game as it gets over. The winners' list for the first round will be announced at 3.30 pm while after a gap of an hour the winning number of the second round will be released at 4.30 pm.

Participants of the game will have to choose the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that hit the target. A total of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round is being shot by 50 archers.Ticket holders of the game will have to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of the lottery game. Participants who will make correct guess will be awarded Rs 80 per Re 1 right bet in the first round, while winners of the second round will win Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet.

Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery played by the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya and does not use lucky draws to announce the winners. It is a legal betting game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.